Q2 Earnings Forecast for Murphy USA Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Murphy USA in a report released on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $8.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.13. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA's current full-year earnings is $32.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA's Q3 2026 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $28.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MUSA. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Murphy USA from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Murphy USA from $510.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $539.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Murphy USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy USA from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $515.14.

Get Murphy USA alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $550.85 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $345.23 and a 52-week high of $636.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $544.78 and a 200-day moving average of $467.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.91. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 91.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Murphy USA's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 507,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $204,753,000 after acquiring an additional 304,354 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $204,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,818 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $164,940,000 after purchasing an additional 323,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,473 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $128,511,000 after purchasing an additional 99,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,758 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $121,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Renee M. Bacon sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $555,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,263.52. This represents a 25.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Diane N. Landen sold 3,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.25, for a total transaction of $1,641,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,841 shares in the company, valued at $29,464,487.25. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,225 shares of company stock valued at $27,363,392. Corporate insiders own 9.02% of the company's stock.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This is an increase from Murphy USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Murphy USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Murphy USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Murphy USA wasn't on the list.

While Murphy USA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here