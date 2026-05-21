Q2 Earnings Forecast for NUAI Issued By Northland Securities

New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NASDAQ:NUAI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for New Era Energy & Digital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Era Energy & Digital's current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for New Era Energy & Digital's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

NUAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of New Era Energy & Digital to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Texas Capital raised shares of New Era Energy & Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, New Street Research set a $8.60 price target on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.80.

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New Era Energy & Digital Price Performance

NUAI stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. New Era Energy & Digital has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $249.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative return on equity of 687.58% and a negative net margin of 2,592.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Era Energy & Digital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in New Era Energy & Digital by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 35,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in New Era Energy & Digital by 17,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,789 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in New Era Energy & Digital in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in New Era Energy & Digital by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,614,504 shares of the company's stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 858,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

New Era Energy & Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting New Era Energy & Digital this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Robbins, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, and others, issued notices about a pending securities class action against NUAI and urged affected shareholders to seek lead-plaintiff status before the June 1 deadline. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Robbins, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, and others, issued notices about a pending securities class action against NUAI and urged affected shareholders to seek lead-plaintiff status before the June 1 deadline. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege investor harm and a concealed fraudulent scheme, which can increase uncertainty, distract management, and create potential settlement or legal costs for New Era Energy & Digital. Article Title

The lawsuits allege investor harm and a concealed fraudulent scheme, which can increase uncertainty, distract management, and create potential settlement or legal costs for New Era Energy & Digital. Neutral Sentiment: Earlier background also shows NUAI reported a quarterly loss and weak profitability metrics, which adds to investor caution but was not the main new catalyst in the latest news flow.

New Era Energy & Digital Company Profile

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

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