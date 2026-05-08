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Q2 Earnings Forecast for PulteGroup Issued By Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
PulteGroup logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research cut PulteGroup's Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $2.37 (from $2.60) and assigns the stock a "Hold" rating, signaling tempered near-term expectations.
  • PulteGroup's latest quarter showed a slight EPS miss ($1.79 vs. $1.80 expected) and revenue of $3.41 billion, a 12.4% year-over-year decline.
  • The company authorized a $1.50 billion stock buyback (up to 6.1% of shares) and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 ($1.04 annualized), a 0.9% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup's current full-year earnings is $10.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. PulteGroup has a one year low of $95.20 and a one year high of $144.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $77,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.9% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the construction company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2,190.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 7.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,857 shares of the construction company's stock worth $370,008,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Henry sold 5,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $729,548.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,333.19. The trade was a 26.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PulteGroup's payout ratio is 10.06%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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