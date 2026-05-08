Q2 Earnings Forecast for PulteGroup Issued By Zacks Research

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup's current full-year earnings is $10.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.71.

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PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. PulteGroup has a one year low of $95.20 and a one year high of $144.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $77,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.9% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the construction company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2,190.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 7.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,857 shares of the construction company's stock worth $370,008,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Henry sold 5,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $729,548.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,333.19. The trade was a 26.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PulteGroup's payout ratio is 10.06%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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