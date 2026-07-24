Q2 Earnings Forecast for Sempra Energy Issued By KeyCorp

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Sempra Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sempra Energy's current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.49 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.23.

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Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $78.97 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.41.

Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $304,029.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,013.10. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,278,600.20. This represents a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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