Q2 Earnings Forecast for Soluna Issued By HC Wainwright

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Soluna in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Soluna's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 64.80% and a negative net margin of 190.87%.The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLNH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soluna from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Soluna from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Soluna currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLNH

Soluna Stock Up 20.4%

SLNH stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 5.11. Soluna has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soluna

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Soluna during the fourth quarter worth about $2,018,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Soluna by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 87,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 49,845 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Soluna by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 128,294 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Soluna news, CFO Michael Picchi bought 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,381,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,437.50. The trade was a 7.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

Key Soluna News

Here are the key news stories impacting Soluna this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright started coverage on Soluna Holdings with a Buy rating and a $4.00 target price, signaling bullish expectations and potential upside versus the current share price. Benzinga coverage

HC Wainwright started coverage on Soluna Holdings with a Buy rating and a $4.00 target price, signaling bullish expectations and potential upside versus the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: The firm also published earnings estimates calling for continued losses near term, including an expected FY2027 loss of $0.27 per share, which suggests profitability may still be some time away.

The firm also published earnings estimates calling for continued losses near term, including an expected FY2027 loss of $0.27 per share, which suggests profitability may still be some time away. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s quarterly estimates for 2026 and 2027 remain negative across each period, implying investors are still looking for evidence that Soluna can narrow losses and scale revenue before the stock can sustain a higher valuation.

About Soluna

Soluna Computing, Inc NASDAQ: SLNH is a renewable energy and computing company that develops, constructs and operates utility‐scale wind and solar projects designed to power high-performance computing workloads. By integrating power generation with data processing infrastructure, Soluna targets applications such as cryptocurrency mining, blockchain validation, artificial intelligence training and other cloud‐based or on-premises computing tasks that can flex to available renewable output.

The company manages the full project lifecycle—site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction and operations—with a focus on regions that offer abundant wind or solar resources yet face limitations in grid infrastructure.

Further Reading

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