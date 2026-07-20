Q2 Earnings Forecast for SPTX Issued By HC Wainwright

Seaport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTX - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Seaport Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Seaport Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Seaport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($10.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($10.64) by $0.30.

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A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Seaport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Seaport Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seaport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners set a $50.00 price target on shares of Seaport Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Seaport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seaport Therapeutics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.40.

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Seaport Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPTX opened at $20.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.02. Seaport Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $18.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Hombach purchased 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $235,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $235,820. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 1,100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 6,294,951 shares in the company, valued at $113,309,118. The trade was a 21.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

More Seaport Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seaport Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Seaport Therapeutics and assigned a $50 price objective , implying substantial upside from current levels.

HC Wainwright maintained a rating on Seaport Therapeutics and assigned a , implying substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The firm issued detailed earnings estimates for upcoming quarters and fiscal years, including expected losses of ($0.96) in Q2 2026, ($0.54) in Q3 2026, ($0.58) in Q4 2026, and ($3.25) for FY2026. Article Title

The firm issued detailed earnings estimates for upcoming quarters and fiscal years, including expected losses of in Q2 2026, in Q3 2026, in Q4 2026, and for FY2026. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright also forecast continued losses in 2027, with EPS estimates of ($0.61) for Q1, ($0.64) for Q2, ($0.66) for Q3, ($0.69) for Q4, and ($2.60) for FY2027.

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