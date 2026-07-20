Q2 Earnings Forecast for SYF Issued By Zacks Research

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial's current full-year earnings is $9.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial's FY2026 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.32.

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Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The business's revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,080,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,355,698,000 after acquiring an additional 191,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $907,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,230,111 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $519,778,000 after acquiring an additional 442,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,039,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $410,760,000 after purchasing an additional 365,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,490,921 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $458,108,000 after purchasing an additional 517,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

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About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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