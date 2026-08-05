Q2 EPS Estimate for Autolus Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autolus Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.27 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.59% and a negative net margin of 311.98%.

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Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Autolus Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1%

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $519.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,403 shares of the company's stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company's stock.

Autolus Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Autolus Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Autolus reported preliminary second-quarter 2026 AUCATZYL net product revenue of approximately $45 million and raised its full-year 2026 sales guidance to $140 million-$150 million from $120 million-$135 million. The new range is also above the roughly $128.1 million consensus estimate, signaling better-than-expected commercial momentum. Autolus preliminary second-quarter revenue and credit facility announcement

Autolus reported preliminary second-quarter 2026 AUCATZYL net product revenue of approximately $45 million and raised its full-year 2026 sales guidance to $140 million-$150 million from $120 million-$135 million. The new range is also above the roughly $128.1 million consensus estimate, signaling better-than-expected commercial momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company also reported an approximately 35% year-to-date gross margin and secured a five-year, interest-only credit facility of up to $250 million, with $75 million funded at closing. The financing improves near-term liquidity to support manufacturing and commercialization, though it adds debt obligations.

The company also reported an approximately 35% year-to-date gross margin and secured a five-year, interest-only credit facility of up to $250 million, with $75 million funded at closing. The financing improves near-term liquidity to support manufacturing and commercialization, though it adds debt obligations. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and $10 price target. The analyst raised estimated losses for the second and third quarters of 2026 to $0.22 and $0.21 per share, respectively, from $0.31 and $0.27, and lifted the full-year 2026 estimate to a $0.88 loss from $1.08. HC Wainwright reiterates Buy rating for Autolus Therapeutics

HC Wainwright reiterated its rating and $10 price target. The analyst raised estimated losses for the second and third quarters of 2026 to $0.22 and $0.21 per share, respectively, from $0.31 and $0.27, and lifted the full-year 2026 estimate to a $0.88 loss from $1.08. Neutral Sentiment: Autolus will release complete second-quarter 2026 results and operational updates before the U.S. market opens on August 11. Investors will look for confirmation of the preliminary revenue, gross margin, AUCATZYL demand and cash outlook. Autolus second-quarter 2026 earnings release date

Autolus will release complete second-quarter 2026 results and operational updates before the U.S. market opens on August 11. Investors will look for confirmation of the preliminary revenue, gross margin, AUCATZYL demand and cash outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the improved 2026 outlook, HC Wainwright reduced its EPS forecasts for 2027 through 2030, including cuts to a $0.74 loss for 2027, an $0.83 loss for 2028 and a $0.69 loss for 2029. These revisions suggest profitability may take longer to achieve and could limit the stock’s upside.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages proprietary technologies to engineer autologous T cells that target and eradicate tumor cells, with the aim of improving safety, efficacy and durability over existing cell therapies. Its R&D platform integrates antigen receptor design, gene editing and manufacturing optimization to generate candidates tailored for specific hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

The company's leading pipeline candidates include AUTO1, an optimized CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and AUTO3, a dual-targeted CD19/22 CAR-T program in development for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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