Q2 EPS Estimate for Pan American Silver Cut by Analyst

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS - Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver's current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAAS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.43.

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Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:PAAS opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 44,801 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,451 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Pan American Silver

Here are the key news stories impacting Pan American Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised several longer-term earnings forecasts for Pan American Silver, including FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, and maintained an Outperform rating, which signals confidence in the company’s future earnings power. Pan American Silver stock page

Scotiabank raised several longer-term earnings forecasts for Pan American Silver, including FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, and maintained an rating, which signals confidence in the company’s future earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank also nudged higher its estimates for several specific future quarters, including Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, suggesting improving expectations for earnings growth over time. Pan American Silver stock page

Scotiabank also nudged higher its estimates for several specific future quarters, including Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, suggesting improving expectations for earnings growth over time. Neutral Sentiment: These analyst changes still leave the company near a consensus full-year earnings estimate of $4.31 per share, so the market may view the revisions as incremental rather than transformative. Pan American Silver stock page

These analyst changes still leave the company near a consensus full-year earnings estimate of $4.31 per share, so the market may view the revisions as incremental rather than transformative. Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial cut earnings estimates for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and multiple 2027 quarters, which can weigh on sentiment by implying lower near-term profitability than previously expected. Pan American Silver stock page

National Bank Financial cut earnings estimates for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and multiple 2027 quarters, which can weigh on sentiment by implying lower near-term profitability than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: The sharper reductions from National Bank Financial were especially notable for Q2 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing concerns that earnings momentum may be weaker in the nearer-term outlook. Pan American Silver stock page

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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