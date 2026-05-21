Q2 EPS Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares Boosted by Analyst

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares' current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 29.50%.The company's revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

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PB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PB opened at $69.01 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Prosperity Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $42,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,210. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,200 shares of company stock worth $901,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,031 shares of the bank's stock valued at $140,797,000 after purchasing an additional 695,114 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 231.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,875 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 159,871 shares of the bank's stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,893,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,752 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

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