Q2 EPS Estimate for Spotify Technology Reduced by Analyst

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.82. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology's current full-year earnings is $14.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology's Q3 2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.61 EPS.

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Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $534.00 to $531.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Spotify Technology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $630.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $495.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $748.30. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $482.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 65 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total value of $1,377,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,714.54. This trade represents a 39.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Staggs sold 5,477 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,902.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,594. This represents a 60.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,757,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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