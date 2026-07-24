Q2 EPS Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Cut by Analyst

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals' Q1 2028 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.09.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average of $131.79. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $90.39 and a 1-year high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 65.55%.The company's revenue was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company's stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Key Wheaton Precious Metals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals to $4.71 from $4.65, signaling slightly better near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals to $4.71 from $4.65, signaling slightly better near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $5.13 from $4.88, which may encourage investors looking for improving longer-term profitability.

The firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $5.13 from $4.88, which may encourage investors looking for improving longer-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were also lifted for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and Q2 2028, reinforcing a broadly improved earnings outlook for WPM.

Quarterly estimates were also lifted for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and Q2 2028, reinforcing a broadly improved earnings outlook for WPM. Neutral Sentiment: The consensus estimate for the current full-year earnings remains at $4.73 per share, so the revisions are positive but still close to broader market expectations.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Further Reading

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