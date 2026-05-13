Q2 EPS Estimates for ALX Oncology Raised by HC Wainwright

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for ALX Oncology in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology's current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ALX Oncology's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ALX Oncology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.60.

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ALX Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason Lettmann sold 12,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $26,714.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 293,609 shares in the company, valued at $637,131.53. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ALX Oncology

Here are the key news stories impacting ALX Oncology this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and $4.00 price target on ALX Oncology, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. The firm also raised several forward EPS estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, which may support sentiment. ALX Oncology analyst updates

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and on ALX Oncology, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. The firm also raised several forward EPS estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, which may support sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The most recent estimate changes were modest improvements across multiple future periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and several 2027–2030 forecasts. The updates indicate analysts see slightly better earnings trends ahead, but the company is still expected to remain unprofitable for years. ALX Oncology forecast revisions

The most recent estimate changes were modest improvements across multiple future periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and several 2027–2030 forecasts. The updates indicate analysts see slightly better earnings trends ahead, but the company is still expected to remain unprofitable for years. Negative Sentiment: Despite the higher estimates, HC Wainwright’s forecasts still call for continued losses, with FY2026 EPS at about -$0.59 versus a consensus of -$0.63. ALX Oncology also recently reported a quarterly EPS miss, which keeps pressure on the stock. ALX Oncology earnings miss

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Redwood City, California, focused on developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company's mission is to harness and amplify both innate and adaptive immune responses to improve outcomes for patients with a range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The lead candidate in ALX Oncology's pipeline is evorpacept (ALX148), a high-affinity CD47-blocking Fc-silenced fusion protein designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of cancer cells when combined with standard therapeutic antibodies or immune checkpoint inhibitors.

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