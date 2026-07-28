Q2 EPS Estimates for Centrus Energy Lowered by HC Wainwright

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centrus Energy in a report released on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Centrus Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Centrus Energy alerts: Sign Up

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.72. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.40%.The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEU. Zacks Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Roth Capital set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Up 7.7%

LEU stock opened at $176.53 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $142.13 and a 1-year high of $464.25. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $170.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $62,286.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 371,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 207,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,145 shares of the company's stock worth $114,861,000 after buying an additional 143,069 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,481,000 after buying an additional 114,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,868,000 after buying an additional 109,960 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2,303.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,684,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Centrus Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centrus Energy wasn't on the list.

While Centrus Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here