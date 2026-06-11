Q2 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree Increased by Zacks Research

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree's current full-year earnings is $6.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q1 2029 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

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DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $119.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.71 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.1% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dollar Tree

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Dollar Tree across multiple periods, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q4 2028, and Q1 2029, signaling stronger expected long-term profitability.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Dollar Tree across multiple periods, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q4 2028, and Q1 2029, signaling stronger expected long-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: The analyst team also lifted Q2 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS forecasts, which reinforces a more favorable near- and medium-term earnings outlook for Dollar Tree.

The analyst team also lifted Q2 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS forecasts, which reinforces a more favorable near- and medium-term earnings outlook for Dollar Tree. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q3 2028 EPS estimate slightly, but the change was small and did not offset the broader pattern of higher forecasts.

Zacks trimmed its Q3 2028 EPS estimate slightly, but the change was small and did not offset the broader pattern of higher forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data showed no meaningful change in bearish positioning, providing little additional trading catalyst for the stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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