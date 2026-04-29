Q2 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Cut by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB - Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Enbridge's current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Get Enbridge alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Enbridge from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Securities cut Enbridge from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Enbridge from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $55.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.9% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,621 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enbridge, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enbridge wasn't on the list.

While Enbridge currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here