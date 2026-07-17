Q2 EPS Estimates for Envoy Medical Lowered by HC Wainwright

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Envoy Medical in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Envoy Medical's current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Envoy Medical's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.10 million.

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Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Envoy Medical to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Envoy Medical in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.50.

View Our Latest Report on Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical Price Performance

Shares of COCH stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.88. Envoy Medical has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envoy Medical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCH. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Envoy Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envoy Medical by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 51,813 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Envoy Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the first quarter worth $416,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envoy Medical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Envoy Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Envoy Medical and kept its $2.50 price target, signaling strong upside potential. Benzinga article

HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Envoy Medical and kept its $2.50 price target, signaling strong upside potential. Positive Sentiment: The analyst published new FY2027 and quarterly EPS estimates, forecasting losses that are smaller over time, which suggests improving profitability trends and can support investor sentiment.

The analyst published new FY2027 and quarterly EPS estimates, forecasting losses that are smaller over time, which suggests improving profitability trends and can support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s FY2027 EPS estimate of $(0.19) was better than the current consensus estimate of $(0.30), but the company is still expected to remain unprofitable in the near term.

HC Wainwright’s FY2027 EPS estimate of $(0.19) was better than the current consensus estimate of $(0.30), but the company is still expected to remain unprofitable in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Additional report summaries outlined Q1 2027 EPS of $(0.06), Q2 2027 EPS of $(0.06), Q3 2027 EPS of $(0.05), and Q4 2027 EPS of $(0.03), reinforcing a gradual improvement profile rather than a near-term earnings swing.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical NASDAQ: COCH is a medical device company focused on non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for dysphagia, a swallowing disorder that affects patients following neurological events or due to degenerative conditions. The company's lead technology delivers targeted electrical stimulation designed to strengthen the muscles and neural pathways involved in the swallowing process.

Envoy Medical's flagship therapy has received regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is being introduced through rehabilitation centers, speech-language pathology clinics and acute care hospitals.

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