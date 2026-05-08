Q2 EPS Estimates for FTK Lowered by Northland Securities

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK - Free Report) - Northland Securities reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Flotek Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Flotek Industries' current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Flotek Industries' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

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Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Flotek Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.33.

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Flotek Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:FTK opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $20.41.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Quarry LP raised its position in Flotek Industries by 97.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,855 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Flotek Industries

In other Flotek Industries news, CFO James Bond Clement sold 6,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $100,909.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 122,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,967,848.74. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc NYSE: FTK is a Houston-based oilfield services provider specializing in innovative chemical technologies for the upstream energy sector. The company develops, manufactures and markets specialty drilling fluids, completion fluids and production chemicals that enhance drilling efficiency, optimize well performance and mitigate operational risks. Flotek's solutions are designed to improve drilling rates of penetration, reduce nonproductive time and address challenging downhole environments, including high-pressure/high-temperature wells and sour service conditions.

Flotek's operations are organized into three core business segments: Drilling & Completion Fluids, Production Chemicals & Process Management, and Water Solutions.

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