Q2 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical Raised by Zacks Research

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report released on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical's current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Globus Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.36.

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Globus Medical Trading Up 0.0%

Globus Medical stock opened at $84.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Kelly Huller sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,623,095 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $656,831,000 after buying an additional 328,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1,235.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,405 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $339,322,000 after buying an additional 3,595,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 15,317.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373,260 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $294,519,000 after buying an additional 3,351,380 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,058,000 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $263,477,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 17.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,819,165 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $161,454,000 after buying an additional 414,134 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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