Q2 EPS Estimates for JAKKS Pacific Boosted by Zacks Research

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific's current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JAKK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

JAKK opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.27. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.41%.The firm had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,812,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,494,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 782,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 252,337 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 187.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,518 shares of the company's stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 68,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company's stock.

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. JAKKS Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

JAKKS Pacific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JAKKS Pacific this week:

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc NASDAQ: JAKK is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company's Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

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