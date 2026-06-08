Q2 EPS Estimates for Permian Resources Reduced by KeyCorp

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources' current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Permian Resources' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.79%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Permian Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $19.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Permian Resources by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,153,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,906,000 after buying an additional 13,483,136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 76.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,350,663 shares of the company's stock worth $222,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,463,525 shares of the company's stock worth $914,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705,644 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 210.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,850,059 shares of the company's stock worth $126,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $121,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aron Marquez sold 7,750 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $152,055.00. Following the sale, the director owned 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,917.16. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,581.48. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,438,198 shares of company stock valued at $27,865,280. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Permian Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources NYSE: PR is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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