Q2 EPS Forecast for Dianthus Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) - HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.55). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($4.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.49) EPS.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,998.50% and a negative return on equity of 38.79%.

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A number of other analysts also recently commented on DNTH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $67.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.82.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5%

DNTH stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dianthus Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 33,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $2,756,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marino Garcia sold 122,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $10,016,587.82. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 323,021 shares of company stock valued at $26,564,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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