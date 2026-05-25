Q2 EPS Forecast for Mohawk Industries Reduced by Analyst

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report issued on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.63. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries' current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MHK. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.33.

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Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MHK opened at $102.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $92.99 and a fifty-two week high of $143.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,369,000 after buying an additional 42,655 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 193,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,148,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,270,735.40. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,246,336. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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