Q2 EPS Forecast for Precision BioSciences Lowered by Analyst

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences' current full-year earnings is ($2.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 million.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DTIL. Weiss Ratings raised Precision BioSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JonesTrading reissued a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.25.

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Precision BioSciences Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 68,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company's stock.

Key Precision BioSciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Precision BioSciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating on Precision BioSciences, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook despite expected losses. HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Precision BioSciences

HC Wainwright reiterated its rating on Precision BioSciences, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook despite expected losses. Positive Sentiment: The analyst raised its EPS forecasts for fiscal 2028 to a loss of $1.15 per share from a loss of $1.91, and for fiscal 2029 to a loss of $1.40 from a loss of $2.15. These revisions suggest a better longer-term earnings trajectory than previously expected.

The analyst raised its EPS forecasts for fiscal 2028 to a loss of $1.15 per share from a loss of $1.91, and for fiscal 2029 to a loss of $1.40 from a loss of $2.15. These revisions suggest a better longer-term earnings trajectory than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also made a modest increase to its fiscal 2030 EPS forecast, to $1.09 from $1.08, keeping the possibility of eventual profitability in focus.

HC Wainwright also made a modest increase to its fiscal 2030 EPS forecast, to $1.09 from $1.08, keeping the possibility of eventual profitability in focus. Neutral Sentiment: Precision BioSciences is expected to report quarterly results on Thursday. Investors may remain cautious ahead of the release, particularly because the company’s prior quarter included a $0.75-per-share loss and earnings below analyst expectations. Precision BioSciences to Post Earnings on Thursday

Precision BioSciences is expected to report quarterly results on Thursday. Investors may remain cautious ahead of the release, particularly because the company’s prior quarter included a $0.75-per-share loss and earnings below analyst expectations. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut its EPS estimates for the second quarter to a loss of $0.57, the third quarter to a loss of $0.58, and the fourth quarter to a loss of $0.59. It also lowered its full-year 2026 forecast to a loss of $2.07 per share from a loss of $1.29.

HC Wainwright cut its EPS estimates for the second quarter to a loss of $0.57, the third quarter to a loss of $0.58, and the fourth quarter to a loss of $0.59. It also lowered its full-year 2026 forecast to a loss of $2.07 per share from a loss of $1.29. Negative Sentiment: The firm reduced its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast substantially, to a loss of $2.32 per share from a loss of $1.45, indicating expectations for deeper losses before the longer-term improvement. Precision BioSciences remains unprofitable, so these revisions could weigh on sentiment ahead of earnings.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences is a clinical‐stage genome editing company that leverages its proprietary ARCUS platform to develop targeted gene therapies. ARCUS, an engineered nuclease derived from a naturally occurring enzyme, enables precise DNA modifications for both in vivo and ex vivo applications. The company's pipeline spans genetic diseases—including rare monogenic disorders—and immuno‐oncology, where it is advancing allogeneic cell therapy candidates designed to address hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2006 as a spin‐out from research at the University of North Carolina, Precision BioSciences is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with additional research and manufacturing capabilities located in the Research Triangle Park area.

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