Q3 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil's current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $702.96 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.02%.The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

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MUR has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Murphy Oil from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Murphy Oil from a "hold" rating to an "accumulate" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUR

Murphy Oil Stock Up 2.1%

MUR stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.52. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $43.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,836,056 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $75,737,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company's stock.

Key Murphy Oil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Murphy Oil’s last reported quarter beat Wall Street expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates, which supports the stock’s recent strength.

Murphy Oil’s last reported quarter beat Wall Street expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a generally constructive longer-term outlook but trimmed some future EPS estimates for Murphy Oil, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts. Murphy Oil analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research maintained a generally constructive longer-term outlook but trimmed some future EPS estimates for Murphy Oil, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts. Negative Sentiment: The largest reductions were in near- to medium-term forecasts, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027, which may weigh on sentiment if investors focus on slower expected earnings growth. Murphy Oil analyst estimate updates

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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