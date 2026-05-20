Q3 Earnings Estimate for Murphy USA Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Murphy USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $7.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.83. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA's current full-year earnings is $31.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA's Q4 2026 earnings at $7.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $28.79 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $28.33 EPS.

MUSA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy USA from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $539.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Murphy USA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Murphy USA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $503.71.

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Murphy USA Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $569.26 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $345.23 and a 1 year high of $609.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $511.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.68. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.91. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 91.05% and a net margin of 2.81%.The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Murphy USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.49, for a total value of $297,011.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,245. This represents a 50.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Renee M. Bacon sold 2,844 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.61, for a total value of $1,105,206.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,198,084.63. This represents a 47.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,210 shares of company stock worth $27,129,150. 9.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

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