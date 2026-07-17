Q3 Earnings Estimate for SWKS Issued By KeyCorp

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Sector Weight" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyworks Solutions' current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also issued reports on SWKS. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.47.

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Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $90.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

Skyworks Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp’s updated FY2027 estimate of $3.85 EPS is above the current consensus of $3.61, suggesting analysts still see recovery potential beyond the next few quarters. Skyworks Solutions stock report

KeyCorp’s updated FY2027 estimate of $3.85 EPS is above the current consensus of $3.61, suggesting analysts still see recovery potential beyond the next few quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Skyworks confirmed it will release fiscal Q3 2026 results and host a conference call on July 28, which keeps investors focused on management’s outlook and guidance. Skyworks earnings release date

Skyworks confirmed it will release fiscal Q3 2026 results and host a conference call on July 28, which keeps investors focused on management’s outlook and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp also reiterated a “Sector Weight” rating while publishing estimates for several upcoming quarters, keeping expectations mixed rather than decisively bullish or bearish. Skyworks Solutions analyst estimates

KeyCorp also reiterated a “Sector Weight” rating while publishing estimates for several upcoming quarters, keeping expectations mixed rather than decisively bullish or bearish. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted a KeyBanc downgrade, growth concerns, margin pressure from higher costs, and insider stock sales, all of which are likely contributing to the stock’s decline. Skyworks downgrade article

Recent coverage highlighted a KeyBanc downgrade, growth concerns, margin pressure from higher costs, and insider stock sales, all of which are likely contributing to the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Analysts are expecting a sharp year-over-year profit decline in the upcoming quarter, which raises the bar for the earnings release and may be weighing on sentiment. Skyworks earnings preview

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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