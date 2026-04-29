Q3 Earnings Estimate for United Rentals Issued By KeyCorp

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of United Rentals in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $13.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $13.29. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Rentals' current full-year earnings is $46.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals' Q2 2027 earnings at $12.90 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $15.19 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $14.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $53.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on URI. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $986.35.

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United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $963.67 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $611.93 and a twelve month high of $1,021.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $799.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $840.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.86 earnings per share. United Rentals's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,900,322.12. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,753.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,996.08. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,076 shares of company stock worth $28,783,569. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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