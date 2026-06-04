Q3 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil's current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $732.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.96 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Murphy Oil from a "hold" rating to an "accumulate" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 0.50. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,836,056 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $75,737,000 after acquiring an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $599,000. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Hanchera sold 47,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,598,942.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,222,049.14. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Murphy Oil's dividend payout ratio is currently 237.29%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Murphy Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Murphy Oil wasn't on the list.

While Murphy Oil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here