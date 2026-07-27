Q3 Earnings Forecast for NorthWestern Issued By KeyCorp

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern's current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NorthWestern from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.10.

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NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $72.86 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.34.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 263.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 436 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3,221.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 465 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. NorthWestern's payout ratio is presently 98.53%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation NASDAQ: NWE is a regulated energy company that delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its Electric Operations and Gas Operations segments, the company operates an extensive network of distribution lines, substations and pipelines. NorthWestern's services encompass the delivery of power sourced from regional transmission systems and the procurement, storage and distribution of natural gas to end users.

Electric delivery services include the management of distribution infrastructure, customer metering and system reliability programs.

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