Q3 Earnings Forecast for OGE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for OGE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OGE. Wall Street Zen raised OGE Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Get OGE Energy alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. OGE Energy has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $50.13. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.02 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. OGE Energy's payout ratio is presently 75.89%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $352,339.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,621.09. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,835 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $46,417,000 after acquiring an additional 91,696 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OGE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OGE Energy wasn't on the list.

While OGE Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here