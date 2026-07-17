Q3 Earnings Forecast for Prenetics Global Issued By Sidoti

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE - Free Report) - Analysts at Sidoti reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Prenetics Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Sidoti analyst A. Hantman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Prenetics Global's current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Prenetics Global's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 62.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Prenetics Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Prenetics Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prenetics Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRE

Prenetics Global Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PRE opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. Prenetics Global has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Prenetics Global during the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Prenetics Global in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, T3 Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.01% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Prenetics Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Prenetics Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark raised its price target on Prenetics Global NASDAQ: PRE to $40 from $30 and kept a Buy rating, implying significant upside potential.

Benchmark raised its price target on to from $30 and kept a Buy rating, implying significant upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Despite recent volatility, analysts still view the stock favorably overall, with the latest consensus recommendation reported as “Moderate Buy.” Prenetics Global Limited NASDAQ: PRE Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Despite recent volatility, analysts still view the stock favorably overall, with the latest consensus recommendation reported as Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti also published long-term earnings estimates for 2028, including projected profitability, which may support the bull case but does not change near-term fundamentals.

Sidoti also published long-term earnings estimates for 2028, including projected profitability, which may support the bull case but does not change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti sharply cut several near- and medium-term EPS estimates for Prenetics Global, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, reinforcing expectations for continued losses in the near term.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global NASDAQ: PRE is a molecular diagnostics and genetic testing company that delivers a broad range of laboratory and at-home testing solutions. The company's core offerings include next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels for hereditary health risks, pharmacogenomic reports to guide medication choices, and comprehensive consumer DNA testing services. In addition to genetic insights, Prenetics provides infectious disease diagnostics—most notably real-time PCR testing for pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2—through an integrated platform that combines sample collection, laboratory processing and digital reporting.

Serving both business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets, Prenetics operates a network of laboratories and service centers across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

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