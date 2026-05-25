Q3 Earnings Forecast for Teradata Issued By Zacks Research

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Teradata in a report released on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradata's current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradata's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TDC. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $37.00 target price on Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.67.

View Our Latest Report on TDC

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $33.43 on Monday. Teradata has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $86,914,000 after buying an additional 2,491,938 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $67,125,000. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $38,968,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1,158.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,294,502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 1,191,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,388 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $95,928,000 after buying an additional 1,134,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,177,162.66. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 34,317 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,058,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 207,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,216.68. This represents a 14.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,317 shares of company stock worth $2,441,536. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Teradata to Buy , reflecting improved earnings optimism and potentially supporting the stock in the near term. Teradata upgraded to Buy

Zacks upgraded Teradata to , reflecting improved earnings optimism and potentially supporting the stock in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted longer-term earnings estimates for Teradata, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, which can reinforce a more constructive valuation outlook.

Zacks Research lifted longer-term earnings estimates for Teradata, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, which can reinforce a more constructive valuation outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Teradata shareholders approved an expanded stock incentive plan, which improves employee compensation flexibility but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Teradata shareholders approve expanded stock incentive plan

Teradata shareholders approved an expanded stock incentive plan, which improves employee compensation flexibility but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some Zacks Research estimates were cut for near-term quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026 and Q4 2026, which could temper enthusiasm about the pace of upcoming earnings growth.

Some Zacks Research estimates were cut for near-term quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026 and Q4 2026, which could temper enthusiasm about the pace of upcoming earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research also downgraded Teradata from Strong Buy to Hold in a separate note, partially offsetting the more bullish upgrade.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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