Q3 EPS Estimate for Antero Midstream Boosted by Analyst

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream's current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream's FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Antero Midstream from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AM

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AM opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream's payout ratio is 104.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $115,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 69,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,788.80. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,500,594 shares in the company, valued at $32,893,020.48. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,269 shares of company stock worth $4,713,681. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,765 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

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