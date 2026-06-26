Q3 EPS Estimate for Stanley Black & Decker Raised by Analyst

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker's current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker's FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Stanley Black & Decker's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.7%

SWK opened at $92.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is presently 136.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,856,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $954,991,000 after buying an additional 88,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,898,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $735,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $638,438,000 after acquiring an additional 215,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,976,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $353,618,000 after purchasing an additional 92,573 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $325,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stanley Black & Decker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stanley Black & Decker wasn't on the list.

While Stanley Black & Decker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here