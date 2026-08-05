Q3 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics Reduced by Zacks Research

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2028 EPS estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics' current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics' FY2029 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.The business had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.290--0.240 EPS.

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Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGO

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $627.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.33. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

In related news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 23,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $344,006.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 64,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $953,046.40. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. Kotler Kevin purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,997,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,978,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $14,107,000 after buying an additional 194,822 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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