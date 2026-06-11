Q3 EPS Estimates for Ciena Boosted by Northland Securities

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ciena in a report issued on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Ciena's current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Ciena's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 7.87%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIEN. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $372.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ciena from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Argus set a $650.00 price target on Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ciena from $285.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $615.00 price target on Ciena in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $530.56.

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Ciena Price Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $436.59 on Thursday. Ciena has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $637.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $519.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.65, for a total transaction of $684,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,074,931.65. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total value of $9,021,337.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,866.40. This trade represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,502,359 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC raised its position in Ciena by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ciena by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 358 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Ciena

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena continues to benefit from strong AI-driven network demand, with its latest earnings commentary highlighting a larger backlog, better-than-expected results, and raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance. Article Title

Ciena continues to benefit from strong AI-driven network demand, with its latest earnings commentary highlighting a larger backlog, better-than-expected results, and raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance. Positive Sentiment: Management’s strong free cash flow profile and rising AI-related demand could support future growth while still leaving room for shareholder returns, although execution remains important. Article Title

Management’s strong free cash flow profile and rising AI-related demand could support future growth while still leaving room for shareholder returns, although execution remains important. Positive Sentiment: A new trial with Colt showed Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme technology enabling one of the fastest quantum-safe transatlantic data transmissions, reinforcing its position in high-speed, secure optical networking. Article Title

A new trial with Colt showed Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme technology enabling one of the fastest quantum-safe transatlantic data transmissions, reinforcing its position in high-speed, secure optical networking. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Northland Securities raised FY2027 EPS expectations well above current consensus, suggesting bullish long-term earnings potential. Article Title

Analysts at Northland Securities raised FY2027 EPS expectations well above current consensus, suggesting bullish long-term earnings potential. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary tied Ciena to a broader “buy the dip” thesis around AI infrastructure and optical networking names, which may support sentiment but is not company-specific news. Article Title

Investor commentary tied Ciena to a broader “buy the dip” thesis around AI infrastructure and optical networking names, which may support sentiment but is not company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: The $2.5 billion convertible notes deal has been the clearest near-term headwind, as investors worry about potential dilution and the stock selling off after the financing announcement. Article Title

The $2.5 billion convertible notes deal has been the clearest near-term headwind, as investors worry about potential dilution and the stock selling off after the financing announcement. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also pointed to weakness during a broader tech downturn, which appears to have amplified the decline in Ciena shares. Article Title

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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