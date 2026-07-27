Q3 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Decreased by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.45. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources' current full-year earnings is $16.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources' FY2026 earnings at $15.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho set a $157.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.32.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE EOG opened at $146.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here