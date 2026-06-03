Q3 EPS Estimates for Kinetik Raised by US Capital Advisors

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK - Free Report) - Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kinetik in a report issued on Friday, May 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. US Capital Advisors currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinetik's current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNTK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinetik from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinetik from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kinetik from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.92.

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Kinetik Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:KNTK opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $409.98 million for the quarter. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company's revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinetik by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,612 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,133 shares of the company's stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 744 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kinetik by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 534,564 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $27,006,173.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 428,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,724.88. This represents a 55.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,071,107 shares of company stock worth $53,172,463. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik NYSE: KNTK is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company's core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

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