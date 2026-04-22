Q3 EPS Estimates for USANA Health Sciences Cut by Sidoti

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences' current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

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USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.96 million.

USNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $356.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 4,461 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $95,197.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 166.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,922 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 382.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,398 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,354.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,834 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $120,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc is a Utah‐based company that develops, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products through a network of independent distributors. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Myron Wentz, the company's portfolio includes vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, weight‐management products and skin‐care formulations. USANA's products are formulated in its own laboratories to meet pharmaceutical‐grade standards, and the company has invested heavily in research and development and quality control to support its offerings.

Operating primarily through a direct selling model, USANA serves markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

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