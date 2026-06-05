Q3 EPS Forecast for Black Stone Minerals Lowered by Analyst

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2027 earnings estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals' current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $59.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.38 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 42.40% and a net margin of 61.67%.

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BSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $15.00.

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Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BSM opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. Black Stone Minerals's payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 29,386 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $404,057.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 702,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,661,368.75. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $336,750.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 3,662,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,333,201.50. This represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 179,254 shares of company stock worth $2,407,265 and sold 69,900 shares worth $978,357. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 42,516 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.2% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals L.P. NYSE: BSM is a publicly traded limited partnership that acquires and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests and producing royalty interests across the United States. The company's business model centers on holding fractional ownership in subsurface mineral estates, which allows it to earn royalty income from hydrocarbon production without taking on the capital expenditures or operating risks associated with exploration and development.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Black Stone Minerals has built a diversified portfolio spanning key U.S.

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