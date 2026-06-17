Q4 Earnings Forecast for AptarGroup Issued By Zacks Research

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup's current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.25.

Get AptarGroup alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Up 2.1%

AptarGroup stock opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,314,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 30,035.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136,211 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 135,759 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 87,467 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,369 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 255,291 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More AptarGroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 and Q4 2027 earnings estimates for AptarGroup, signaling slightly better expected profitability ahead. AptarGroup estimate update

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 and Q4 2027 earnings estimates for AptarGroup, signaling slightly better expected profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted AptarGroup’s strong revenue performance after its recent quarter, which helped fuel the stock’s broader rally and may be supporting investor confidence. AptarGroup earnings/revenue article

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AptarGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AptarGroup wasn't on the list.

While AptarGroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here