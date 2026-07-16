Q4 EPS Estimate for Akamai Technologies Lifted by Analyst

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies' current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

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Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $120.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $165.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $192,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 522.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $153,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,937 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,167 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $589,112,000 after buying an additional 957,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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