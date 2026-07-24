Q4 EPS Estimate for Evolution Petroleum Reduced by Analyst

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum's current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum's Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Freedom Capital downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolution Petroleum has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.77.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPM

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.33 million, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,948,657 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 166,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 468,620 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 110,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 469,692 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 88,575 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Evolution Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.08%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on enhanced oil recovery (EOR) through the use of carbon dioxide. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company specializes in acquiring and developing mature hydrocarbon reservoirs that benefit from CO₂ injection to increase production efficiency. Evolution Petroleum's business model combines property acquisition, reservoir engineering, and CO₂ management to optimize recovery of oil and associated gas.

The company's primary asset is the Jackson Dome CO₂ field in southwestern Mississippi, where natural carbon dioxide is produced, separated and reinjected into adjacent oil-bearing formations.

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