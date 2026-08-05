Q4 EPS Estimates for Acco Brands Lifted by Noble Financial

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO - Free Report) - Noble Financial boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acco Brands in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Acco Brands' current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Acco Brands from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Acco Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Acco Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Acco Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.00.

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Acco Brands Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ACCO opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Acco Brands has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Acco Brands had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company had revenue of $415.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $402.53 million. Acco Brands has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.870-0.910 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acco Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acco Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acco Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Acco Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Acco Brands by 131.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acco Brands

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 57,217 shares of Acco Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $230,012.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,691.60. The trade was a 75.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Acco Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Acco Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

About Acco Brands

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

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