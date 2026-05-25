Q4 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Raised by Zacks Research

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels' current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.07.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock opened at $174.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -497.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.57 and a 200-day moving average of $159.76. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $124.82 and a 12-month high of $180.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $35,803,553.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 213,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,803,553.50. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $1,493,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,136. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,916 shares of company stock worth $37,413,506. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Hyatt Hotels

Here are the key news stories impacting Hyatt Hotels this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted Hyatt’s FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a stronger long-term earnings outlook for Hyatt Hotels NYSE: H .

Zacks Research boosted Hyatt’s FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a stronger long-term earnings outlook for . Positive Sentiment: Travel articles about Hyatt’s new award charts say some popular properties got cheaper with points, which may support customer goodwill and loyalty engagement. Article Title

Travel articles about Hyatt’s say some popular properties got cheaper with points, which may support customer goodwill and loyalty engagement. Positive Sentiment: Another report highlighted eight hotels that became cheaper under Hyatt’s new award chart , which could be viewed positively by loyalty members and brand perception. Article Title

Another report highlighted , which could be viewed positively by loyalty members and brand perception. Neutral Sentiment: Hyatt’s recent insider sale by executive David Udell is a mixed signal, but it is not large enough on its own to change the company’s operating outlook.

Hyatt’s recent insider sale by executive David Udell is a mixed signal, but it is not large enough on its own to change the company’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut some near-term EPS estimates, including Q2 2026 and Q1 2027, suggesting analysts still see execution risk in the next few quarters.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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