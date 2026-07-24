QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.35 and last traded at $99.9970, with a volume of 17865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.43.

Get QCR alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.00.

Get Our Latest Report on QCRH

QCR Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. QCR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In related news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $578,591.28. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $28,210.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 428 shares in the company, valued at $38,948. The trade was a 42.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in QCR by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in QCR in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider QCR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QCR wasn't on the list.

While QCR currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here