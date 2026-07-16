Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $15.33 target price on shares of Qfin in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qfin from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Qfin from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qfin from $30.30 to $23.40 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Qfin alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qfin

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qfin news, Director Xiaohuan Chen bought 4,000 shares of Qfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $57,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,790. This trade represents a 26.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qfin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qfin by 6,796.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Qfin by 415.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qfin by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qfin by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qfin Stock Performance

Shares of QFIN opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business's 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. Qfin has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $567.01 million during the quarter. Qfin had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qfin will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qfin

360 DigiTech, Inc NASDAQ: QFIN is a China‐based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company's flagship platform offers an end‐to‐end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qfin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qfin wasn't on the list.

While Qfin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here