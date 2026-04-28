Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,621,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session's volume of 2,216,468 shares.The stock last traded at $34.1250 and had previously closed at $38.09.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Qiagen and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Qiagen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.64.

View Our Latest Report on QGEN

Qiagen Stock Down 10.5%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $540.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $528.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth $1,381,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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