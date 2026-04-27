Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.430- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Qiagen also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.540-0.540 EPS.

Get Qiagen alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $53.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.40 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on QGEN

Qiagen Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.15. 1,473,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,996. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $540.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qiagen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qiagen wasn't on the list.

While Qiagen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here